April 15, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Nanda Devi Threat

Some former top officials of the government have confirmed that a CIA nuclear device was put on Nanda Devi, and later on Nanda Kot, with the express approval of the Government of India. According to them, Indian scientists, intelligence men and other personnel were involved with the project that was meant to record Chinese rocket telemetry and atomic tests. R N Kaw, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and P N Haksar, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, said that the Indian government was associated with the collection and processing of the data from the device, and the information was shared with the US government.

Tarzan In Trouble

Johnny Weissmuller, who starred as Tarzan, is now hospitalised and at times “screams, hollers, makes Tarzan-like calls”, and frightens hospital employees, according to a court petition seeking a conservatorship over him.The petition, filed yesterday at the Los Angeles Superior Court by Jack E Staggs, asks that Staggs be appointed as Weissmuller’s guardian. Staggs contends that Weissmuller (74) is suffering from a deteriorating chronic mental health condition. Staggs requested a conservatorship so that he can move Weissmuller from the hospital where he now resides, to a mental care facility.

Janata Conference

The Janata Party president, Chandra Shekhar, is proposing to convene a conference of state chief ministers in Calcutta next week in an attempt to evolve a national consensus on major issues. Not only the chief ministers belonging to the Janata Party but non-Janata chief ministers are also invited to the conference. The conference is likely to be attended by Jyoti Basu of West Bengal, Devraj Urs of Karnataka, Prakash Singh Badal of Punjab, P K Vasudevan Nair of Kerala and Chenna Reddy of Andhra Pradesh.