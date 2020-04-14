April 14, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Sadhus Arrested

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on April 14, 1980. This is the front page of The Indian Express published on April 14, 1980.

Over 700 sadhus of the Ram Dal sect were arrested in Ujjain on the second day of the ceremonious Kumbha bath for alleged violation of prohibitory orders in force over a wide area around the Kshipra bathing ghats. They were released later. Asserting as an exclusive right to bathe before anyone else touched the holy waters of the Kshipra, the sadhus had engaged officials in an angry seven-hour debate, but the authorities refused to concede to them any special rights. The sadhus had gathered in large numbers carrying their paraphernalia in contravention of the Section 144 CrPC order enforced last night. The arrests followed the defiance of the ban

Indo-Pak Talks

The high-level talks between India and Pakistan on the “new security problems in South Asia” ended in Islamabad with mutual understanding of each other’s point of view, although their perceptions of the strategic environment were not identical. After his talks with Swaran Singh, special envoy of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Pakistan foreign affairs adviser Aga Shahi said: “We are confident that our discussions with Mr Swaran Singh will greatly contribute to the creation of a political climate conducive to the building of mutual confidence”.

US Olympics Boycott

The US Olympic committee voted at Colorado Springs (1,604 to 797) not to participate in the Moscow Olympics. The committee acted in response to a stirring appeal by Vice President Mondale and the promise of $19 million over the next five years if the committee supported Jimmy Carter and Congress. Mondale said: “History holds its breath, for what is at stake is no less than the future security of the civilised world.” He drew a parallel between post-Afghanistan Moscow and Hitler’s Berlin, and said that despite athlete Jesse Owens’ magnificent personal triumph in the 1936 Olympics, it was a coup for Hitler.

