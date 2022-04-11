April 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Snag In Insat

ISRO scientists faced the first problem with Insat 1-A when their attempts to put it on a transfer orbit failed. The master control facility at Hassan announced that the apogee motor of the satellite failed to fire on command from the ground. The satellite, heralding the country’s most ambitious project, to take the benefits of space technology to 60,000 villages developed the snag two hours after it was placed in the transfer orbit of the Delta rocket. Consequently, the apogee motor firing maneuvre has been put off by a day. The control team at Hassan is now engaged in working out contingency operations. Insat 1-A, the first civilian satellite to combine the function of telecommunications, TV broadcasting and meteorology will have a life span of seven years.

Britain won vital support in its diplomatic offensive against Argentina when the rest of the European Common Market banned imports in reprisal against the seizing of Falkland Islands. The 10-member EEC announced the ban, the toughest it has imposed, after a meeting in Brussels. The EEC response came as PM Margaret Thatcher waited for news from the US Secretary of State who is in Buenos Aires to convince the Argentines that they risk an armed conflict with Britain if they do not leave the islands.

Left Front’s Demands

The Left Front wants Article 356 of the Constitution that enables the Centre to dismiss state governments to be scrapped. It has also demanded a guarantee that the requirement of President’s assent will not hold up bills passed by state assemblies. These are amongst the first time demands in the Front’s manifesto released by its chairman Pramode Dasgupta. It also wants the eligible age for voting to Parliament and other elected bodies be reduced to 18 years.