In Autobiography of Red, arguably Anne Carson’s most famous work, she writes: “Words, if you let them, will do what they want to do and what they have to do”. For decades, Carson, 76, has turned to words to blur the boundaries between poetry and essay, translation and fiction, producing work that constantly asks what more literature might become. Austere, funny and elusive, the Canadian poet and classicist has freed poetry from the need to be orderly and lyrical, turning it into something amorphous and expansive; a deep concern with desire, loneliness and loss running beneath a razor-sharp intelligence. The Nobel Prize in Literature acknowledges Carson for her ability to alchemise myth, memory, and language into new meaning.

Carson fell into poetry when she came across a bilingual edition of Sappho by Willis Barnstone in a shop window and was fascinated. Touched by her enthusiasm, her Latin teacher agreed to teach her the Greek classics during lunch hour. That curiosity led to a body of work that probes old questions for new wisdom: What does love leave behind? What can be recovered from absence? What can language save from silence? In The Beauty of the Husband, the wreckage of a marriage becomes poetry, criticism and narrative; grief is preserved through fragments, photographs, translation and memory in Nox.