With her first career win over eight-time squash world champion Nour El Sherbini, Delhi ace Anahat Singh has begun to make a mark on the pro tour. Not only is the Egyptian her biggest scalp, but the Silicon Valley Open 2026 squash tournament in Redwood City, USA, has the biggest names in the sport. A day after stunning El Sherbini, the 18-year-old beat World No. 14 Salma Hany to reach a PSA Gold-level semi-final — a feat no Indian squash player, male or female, has accomplished.

Anahat had defeated World No. 6 Satomi Watanabe at the Asian Games. But the victory over El Sherbini is more than an upstart taking down a 30-year-old legend. Squash is now an Olympic event, and if Anahat continues her upward arc, she could be a medal contender in 2028.