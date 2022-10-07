Amit Shah’s visit: Listening in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s first public rallies in Rajouri in Jammu and Baramulla in Kashmir were well attended. Both areas have a significant Pahari population and the announcement that Scheduled Tribe status would be extended to the community has clearly gone down well here. For the rest, his message seemed to fall back on the unvarying tropes of Pakistan and Kashmir’s “three families”. In its apparent sameness, Minister Shah’s rhetoric seems not to account for the fact that realities have changed quite significantly on the ground in Kashmir and vis a vis Pakistan — even if no politician in Pakistan will admit this openly, the country in which the slogan used to be “Kashmir banega Pakistan” the talk is now, more, of statehood for J&K within the Indian Union. Pakistan’s cross-border activities are no longer what they used to be. It is also not entirely accurate that Delhi no longer engages with Pakistan on Kashmir — the ceasefire on the Line of Control came after months, if not years, of back channel negotiations between the two sides, and is a boon for the people of Rajouri which Shah visited, as it was for other places in the line of fire. Of course, the “three families” of Kashmir may still seem stuck in an older groove. But the reality also is that the Centre has been an accomplice — or an adversary — complicit in many of their errors of commission and omission. To blame politicians, as Shah did, for all the deaths in the Valley due to terror and militancy is, plain, wrong. Anyway, these three families have been relegated to the margins in the shifting political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.