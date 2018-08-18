In an interview in 2007, Franklin mentioned that her father had told her that she would sing for “kings and queens”. In an interview in 2007, Franklin mentioned that her father had told her that she would sing for “kings and queens”.

Queen of soul, legend, diva — of all the epithets used for iconic American R&B singer Aretha Franklin, 76, who died on Thursday, the one that suited her best was, perhaps, the word “original”. She was a trailblazer, a force unto herself, who brought the divine and the everyday together in her music with the same spontaneity with which she bridged genres such as jazz and rock, the blues and pop and embraced her themes — spirituality, love, women’s rights and equality in a world that could, and often did, each other wrong.

Born in 1942 to Reverend C L Franklin, one of America’s most respected Baptist preachers, and Barbara Siggers, Franklin and her siblings were initiated into gospel music early in life, performing in the choir of their father’s church in Detroit. But Franklin was not one to be bound solely to the rigours of a religious life. She refused formal lessons in piano, learning to play by the ear instead. She collaborated with musicians of vastly different traditions, yet always managing to maintain her unique identity. Her many hits, including Respect, Chain of Fools, Natural Woman, and I Say a Little Prayer brought her awards, acclaim and cemented her position as one of the greatest ever in a generation that boasted of several exceptionally talented musicians.

In an interview in 2007, Franklin mentioned that her father had told her that she would sing for “kings and queens”. Franklin fulfilled his prophecy. She sang for leaders and for presidents — one of the abiding memories of Franklin will always be her performance at Washington in celebration of President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 — but she also sang for the common man and woman — more so for the woman, whose quest for identity she embraced as her own. In her unforgettable 1967 rendition of Otis Redding’s Respect, she turned it on its head and made it into a woman’s joyous, confident demand for equal rights. For music lovers across the world that will always be her legacy — the freedom to be — and a voice that embraced all.

