Get out of her way

For too many women, there comes a time, usually after professional promise shades away to euphoric motherhood and complete exhaustion, when they realise it is impossible to win the mommy race. Being on the mommy track usually involves running at full blast, without moving an inch, with maternal guilt and professional inadequacy for company. And in your ear, a diabolical question, like the crack of a gunshot as you take off: “Can you really have it all?” Well, yes, world — sometimes you can.

Even if it often remains a heroic ask, in the words of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, “the females keep showing up” and winning. As she did on Sunday, when the 32-year-old Jamaican athlete raced to a fourth 100m gold at the World Championships at Doha, Qatar. With her, on the victory lap, was her two-year-old son, whose birth in 2017 had forced her to skip the championship. She was not the only new mom to wrest triumph, and prove a point. Chinese athlete Liu Hong, who too had taken a year off after having a child, won the 20km race walk. And to add to the “mother’s day” celebrations, American athlete Allyson Felix won her 12th World Championship gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relay. For those who asked, that is one more than Usain Bolt’s tally of 11.

For Felix, this is sweet revenge. She was returning to the tracks 13 months after a difficult pregnancy, and a high-profile battle with Nike, in which she and other athletes forced the company to change their maternity policies. Taken together, this trio of powerful performers, as well as athletes as varied in strength and guile as Serena Williams and Mary Kom, land a knockout punch to the perception of women as physically constrained, especially by biological destiny. They illustrate that it is possible to be faster, higher, stronger, even if motherhood makes arduous demands of the body and the mind. When mommies race, they play to win. Now, the world better get out of the way.