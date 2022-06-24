Spoonfeeding the game

A Formula 1 driver is always wired to a backroom full of experts, football players keep looking at hand-waving managers on the sidelines and in cricket, drinks duty also means ferrying strategy messages to the pitch. For all these years, tennis was different. It was a sport that encouraged players to think on their feet on the court. Now, in a six-month experimental move, including at the US Open, tennis has permitted “off-court coaching”, something that many believe has been happening surreptitiously anyway. “The trial aims to create additional points of intrigue and insight to enhance the fan experience,” the ATP wrote of the change.

While the move can see coaches hand-hold their players in times of crisis or change strategy during the game, it threatens sports’ egalitarian charm. The fear is that players with bigger budgets can have better brain banks and wiser counsel during a game. Spoon feeding from the sidelines might also come in the way of players conjuring those moments of inspired magic. History shows that it is only when a player is trapped in a cul-de-sac of sapping spirit, and the match seems lost, that something stirs inside, ingenuity kicks in and they come up with a new way to get out of jail. Such riveting episodes enrich the narrative of sports, enhance the drama and increase its appeal to fans. In some cases, it also gives an idea of the limitless nature of human potential.

In the sporting ecosystem, tennis was an outlier. It left the player to find a way out of the mess on their own. That was one of its charms. Why make it like every other sport? To watch someone try and fail or succeed, or give up without trying — that is sport at its core. A coach shouting out ideas and instructions comes with the risk of reducing a tennis game into a battle of automated machines reeling out the shots. That would be a pity.