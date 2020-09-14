Forty Years Ago: September 14, 1980

UP’s Fragile Peace

The Army and Border Security Force units posted in the riot affected areas of Aligarh, Allahabad and Moradabad have been given orders to shoot at sight persons indulging in arson and violence. An official spokesperson of the Home Ministry said that these units have been asked to take up positions at strategic points in these three cities to ensure that that there is no breach of peace by anti-social elements. These steps have been taken in view of the recurring cases of violence in these areas. In Aligarh peace was disturbed when there was exchange fire and brickbats were hurled in Bukki locality of the Shasni Gate Police station.

Pessimism On Assam

The All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, one of the sponsors of the agitation on the foreign nationals’ issue in Assam made it clear that there was no reason to be overenthusiastic about the ensuing talks between the Centre and the agitation leaders. “The government while extending invitation to the AAGSP has carefully omitted any mention about the question of withdrawal of repressive action against the employees participating in the agitation,” Biraj Sharmah, convenor of the AAGSP said. He asserted that the talks should be on honourable terms without any chance of prejudice to any section of the agitators. The All Assam Students Union has announced it decision to attend the talks. The AAGSP has, however, deferred its decision on the matter till September 15.

Karan Singh Quits

Karan Singh, Congress-I Lok Sabha MP, announced his decision to quit the party and said that he would sit in the House as an independent. He said that there was the need for at least a few persons in public life to stand back for a while from the din and controversy of party politics to take a broader view of national politics. But he also said that the performance of the new government “belied the high expectation that had flown from the massive mandate”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.