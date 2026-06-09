One would have to go back three decades for the last German player to win a Grand Slam men’s singles title — Boris Becker — before Alexander Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli in five sets at Roland Garros on Sunday. The only previous instance of a German clinching the French Open men’s singles crown was Henner Henkel in 1937. And yet, more than a few would put an asterisk beside the name of Zverev.

Zverev’s path to the title wouldn’t have been easier if he had made the draw himself. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled out before the tournament due to injury. The other two major contenders — Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic — didn’t go past the third round. Apart from Zverev, there was only one other player ranked among the top 10 in the quarterfinals. He became the first man in 24 years to win a Grand Slam singles title without facing a single top-10 player. Then, Zverev’s conduct on and off the court hasn’t made him a favourite among tennis followers. He has been involved in more than one case of allegations of physical and emotional abuse filed by his ex-girlfriends. He has also been punished for striking an umpire’s chair with his racquet at the 2022 Mexican Open.