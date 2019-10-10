Shaman vs strongman

It is easy to ridicule Aleksandr Gabyshev, or to simply cast aside his protest as an anachronistic novelty. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB, has even reportedly suggested that Gabyshev be committed to a psychiatric facility. The 51-year-old shaman’s plan was fairly simple — to walk about 8,300 kilometres from his native Siberia to Moscow, create a large bonfire at the Red Square and feed it fermented horse milk and hair, while beating a drum and chanting. The ritual had a singular purpose — to exorcise the demons from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Gabyshev was, predictably, intercepted by Russian police and sent back to Siberia. But his articulation of despair cannot so easily be ignored.

The shaman’s long march has, by most accounts, galvanised the opposition to Putin’s rule. As organised opposition activity and protest has become increasingly difficult in Russia with the state cracking down on dissent, social media has become the vehicle to express disagreement. At first glance, Gabyshev’s narrative, which gives an almost magical, larger-than-life status to Putin might seem at odds with his becoming a symbol on social media. But look closer and that contradiction resolves itself.

“Strong” leaders, saviours of the nation-state, encourage and deploy a mixture of pre-modern worship — an almost mystical belief in the power of one man over institutions and systems — and contemporary systems of information dissemination and surveillance to further that image. This makes them loom large, their image and stamp imprinted across social and political life. Since the institutions of state are themselves subverted to the magical charisma of the politician, the shaman may be a logical recourse for the disaffected.