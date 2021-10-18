October 18, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Akali demands

The civil disobedience movement of the Akali Dal (L) has been postponed till November 30. A decision to this effect was taken after a two-hour meeting of the Dal (L) working committee members, district presidents, party legislators and advisors. The party chief, Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, presided over the meeting.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Longowal said the movement had been postponed to provide ample time to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to examine the party’s demands. The meeting condemned the state government for arresting Sikh student leaders on one pretext or the other. It demanded immediate and unconditional release of all arrested student leaders. Through another resolution, the meeting congratulated Sant Longowal for securing the release of Jamail Singh Bhindranwale.

Indira-Reagan meet

The Government of India that PM Indira Gandhi and US President Ronald Reagan will meet at Cancun on October 21. Mrs Gandhi and Reagan at the meeting — their flrst — are certain to discuss ways to improve the relations between the two countries which appear to have divergent outlook on crucial international questions.

India has already made it known to the US its views on the Reagan Administration’s concept of strategic consensus which, it thinks, has brought the superpower conflict closer to India. Indo-US relations nave touched a new low following the Reagan Administration’s decision to supply Pakistan F-16 aircraft and sophisticated military hardware.

Geoff Boycotted?

For reasons known to itself, Mrs Gandhi’s Government is fighting shy of announcing its decision on the fate of the MCC team which is scheduled to visit India nest month for a six-test tour beginning on November 6. Two members of the team, Geoff Boycott and Geoff Cook, are reported to have sporting links with racist South Africa. The issue, which has caused differences in the government was referred to the political affairs committee of the Cabinet for a decision.