In 2023, a year after the launch of ChatGPT, the Authors Guild in the US, including writers such as John Grisham and George RR Martin, sued OpenAI, alleging that their copyrighted books had been used without permission to train its artificial intelligence models. Three years on, the literary establishment finds itself confronting a different stage of the same upheaval: Whether literature written with AI’s assistance should be formally recognised and rewarded. France’s new Prix Pascal de Littérature IA, an award for books co-written with artificial intelligence, suggests that the answer, for some, is to accept the inevitable and bring it into the open. But what becomes of the human process, then, that gives art its meaning?

Recent controversies make that question more urgent. The 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize was caught in a storm over charges of AI use in its winning entries. Thélyson Orélien’s novel was removed from the Prix Goncourt longlist — France’s highest literary award — amid similar allegations.