Incidents of AI agents breaking into government systems in Australia and the US — the first time such attempts have been reported — should ring alarm bells everywhere. These breaches, where OpenAI agents “attempted to get information” from dozens of institutions, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Australia’s Medicare statistics reporting service, show what happens when systems designed to carry out tasks autonomously find ways around restrictions placed on them. The immediate damage appears to have been limited. That governments themselves failed to detect these “misalignments”, however, points to a terrifying asymmetry, with potentially catastrophic consequences: These systems contain sensitive information about citizens and support essential public services, and AI agents that treat a security restriction as a mere obstacle to be overcome could disrupt services, expose confidential data or expose chinks in more critical systems.

Anthropic, Google, Meta and other companies have reported cases in which their models behaved in ways their developers did not intend, while Anthropic’s research has demonstrated how frontier models can resort to deceit or strategically harmful behaviour, like blackmail. The industry’s response has increasingly included calls for stronger safety standards and international coordination; tech leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, testified to this effect during a recent UN Security Council briefing. They argued that the safety standards for increasingly autonomous systems cannot be left, as Altman put it, to “labs in San Francisco alone”. Voluntary testing, transparency and incident reporting are essential, but they cannot replace independent oversight.