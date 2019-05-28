Farm opening

Agrarian distress wasn’t seemingly a factor in determining the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha polls. Despite sugarcane payment dues to farmers by mills in Uttar Pradesh crossing Rs 11,000 crore, the BJP won 17 out of the state’s 23 key ganna-growing constituencies. It also practically swept the entire middle and upper Doab aloo belt from Mathura to Kanpur, notwithstanding three consecutive years of low potato prices. Farmers across UP complained about the crackdown on cattle slaughter causing a collapse of the livestock trade as well as their standing crop being devoured by stray bovines. Yet, they voted overwhelmingly for the party of the incumbent, Narendra Modi. The ruling alliance similarly made mincemeat of the Opposition in Maharashtra’s Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, synonymous with drought and farmer suicides. Farmer leader Raju Shetti losing from his own seat in Western Maharashtra is further proof of cane, milk, onion, grape, pomegranate and turmeric producers reposing faith in Modi than those offering no credible alternative.

There could be three explanations for the above results. The first is, of course, an inept Opposition — its inability to weave a coherent narrative around farmers’ problems and its focus on issues (Rafale and corruption) having little resonance with rural voters. Secondly, the Modi government’s own schemes — the building of about 1.55 crore houses, 9.27 crore toilets and 2.18 lakh km of all-weather roads during the last five years in rural India, besides providing 11.21 crore active LPG connections (between June 2015 and April 2019) and reducing the number of un-electrified households from roughly 4 crore to a mere 18,735 — may have considerably neutralised the impact of the crash in agri-commodity prices, especially post demonetisation. Third, low crop realisations would have hurt farmers — specifically those with surplus produce to sell — more than the landless rural poor, who are likely to have benefitted both from benign food inflation and the various Pradhan Mantri asset creation-cum-welfare schemes.

It would be a mistake, however, for the Modi government, in its new innings, to brush aside the serious structural problems confronting Indian agriculture. The resounding political mandate it has got provides an opportunity for restructuring the existing farm subsidy regime — based on under-pricing of fertilisers, water, electricity and credit, along with physical grain procurement at market-distorting minimum support prices — in favour of direct benefit transfers. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi should be extended to every farmer and all current input/output subsidies converted into a fixed per-acre money payment. This is also the time to dismantle all restrictions on farm produce, whether relating to sale, stocking, domestic movement or export. Finally, scrapping the Essential Commodities Act and state-level Agriculture Produce Market Committee laws will help revive price sentiment and attract investments in processing, warehousing, transport, finance, research and extension.