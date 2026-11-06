The changes to the Agnipath scheme for armed forces recruitment, cleared by the Union cabinet on Wednesday, expand its reach. Rolled out in 2022, the scheme envisaged a reduction in the age profile of the armed forces while making the permanent force levels leaner. This, in turn, was to help address an unstated concern: The forces’ hefty wage and pension bill. However, the exercise was fraught, facing criticism on military grounds — that having such a high proportion of contractual personnel serving for just four years would compromise training, experiential learning and ultimately, effectiveness, as warfare and technology grow more complex. It also faced youth protests and political opposition over the narrowing of a career path seen as a lifeline by many. By opening up the possibility of further service to the 75 per cent of Agniveers who would have had to exit after four years under the original scheme, the changes address some of those concerns, and respond to challenges that have become evident in the interim.

The announcement, just before the tenure of the first batch of recruits was due to end, comes after the three services themselves pushed for a higher retention rate for Agniveers. As this paper reported in July, the Navy wanted to retain around 75 per cent in service, while the Army and the Air Force wanted 50 per cent. This was because a need was felt to retain more trained and experienced personnel. The forces also have a shortfall of troops to make up for, a problem exacerbated by a two-year, pandemic-era recruitment freeze before Agnipath’s introduction. The Army, for instance, had a shortfall of 1.8 lakh personnel, this paper reported in November 2025.