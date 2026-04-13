The failure of the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad was unfortunate but hardly surprising. The distance between their declared positions, combined with five decades of accumulated mistrust, made it unrealistic to expect that six weeks of intense conflict could be followed by a viable peace framework in a single 20-hour negotiation. Yet, there was reason for cautious optimism. The April 8 ceasefire appeared to offer a narrow but critical opportunity to step back from the brink of a wider regional war and a deepening economic crisis. Both Washington and Tehran had declared victory, potentially creating political space for compromise. By sending senior leaders — US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf — the two sides signalled intent. But in seeking to maximise their advantages, they ensured the talks would falter.

The talks, facilitated by Pakistan and marking the highest-level US-Iran engagement since the 1979 revolution, was less a moment of reconciliation than an exercise in coercive diplomacy. Washington sought a full rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme, an end to its support for regional proxies, and the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under established norms of free navigation. Tehran demanded sanctions relief, compensation for war damage, and implicit recognition of its authority over the Strait, while linking any de-escalation to a broader regional framework, including Israel’s actions in Lebanon. These positions were not designed to converge; they were meant to signal resolve.