What’s in a library

A few days ago, The New York Times ran a special yearender spread, listing the 551 people, places and things Donald Trump has insulted on Twitter. No one can accuse the President of the United States of choosing his words more carefully offline. Why, he has just gone and sniggered at a library that India has built in Afghanistan, as a part of its aid efforts. Trump was addressing the first cabinet meeting of the year, when he launched into a snarky take-down of what he saw as India’s misguided priorities. “Don’t know who’s using a library in Afghanistan,” he said.

Advertising

The Indian diplomatic corps is fuming at the condescending jibe at PM Narendra Modi. But, really, who’s the joke really on? While we may or may not know about the number of people in the war-ravaged country who find libraries of use, one look at the spelling boo-boos on that Twitter timeline will tell you which book doesn’t find a place in the White House resident’s library: A dictionary. Contrast that with Barack Obama, whose year-end reading lists make literary editors hyperventilate with FOMO. That’s not all.

Insiders in the White House, who have the exciting task of briefing the man who treats the presidency as a shiny boy-toy, have wrung their hands in despair in anonymous opeds at having to deal with his train-wreck tenure. A day in the life of Trump is about multiple rants, meetings that “jump off the rails”, and reckless decisions. And so, complex ideas that spill beyond 280 characters — such as the premise that securing a war-torn country involves not just swamping it with troops, but also infrastructure that helps rebuild lives and imagination — is a difficult one for the US president to absorb, that, too, right in the woozy first few days of a new year. India could always help its case — and world comprehension — by diverting some funds from Afghanistan for a personal library for the POTUS. He might well learn the meaning of diplomacy, but imagine the loss of entertainment for the world!