Ungraceful retreat

For India, this is a new challenge. On the back of the American presence in Afghanistan, India had built on its age-old ties with the country to win back the influence it had lost after the exit of Soviet troops and with the advent of the mujahideen, and eventually the Taliban.

There could be many ways to bid goodbye, and United States President Joe Biden did not find the best words. His 18-minute speech defending the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by August 31, a decision that led to the collapse of a costly two-decade experiment with democracy and the Taliban taking back Kabul almost exactly 20 years after their ouster, will go down in history as a stark lesson in how a superpower does business with the world: It always acts from self-interest. This is well understood but Biden underlined it. His definition of the objective of the war in Afghanistan as not nation-building but for “preventing a terrorist attack on the American homeland” contradicted years of US policy and involvement in Afghanistan, pouring of cash into holding elections and propping up chosen leaders in Kabul. But Biden’s speech was most egregious for the manner in which he dismissed Afghans as a people who do not have the will to fight their own war, but instead want American soldiers to fight it for them. Apparently, Afghan soldiers who were killed fighting alongside US and NATO troops count for nothing, and neither do the efforts of ordinary Afghan civilians who threw themselves into the same “nation-building” project that Biden dissed, and the risks they took in the hope that it would help to keep the Taliban out forever. There was no acknowledgment, even for form’s sake, of the uncertain future the Afghan people and the entire region now face. What he conveyed unequivocally, though, is that the US has closed this chapter in its history.