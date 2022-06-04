Aap ka challenge

Punjab has been in the eye of a storm since the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala last Sunday. Coming as it did days after the withdrawal of his security along with that of 423 others in the run-up to the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6, it spotlighted one of the two monumental challenges facing the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. The newly-elected Bhagwant Singh Mann government has inherited spectres and problems in the security and agricultural sectors. They can’t be wished away or resolved with a magic bullet, for they have been building up for years — one that is in large part due to the geography of the state that makes it vulnerable to the machinations of an inimical neighbour, and the other due to the criminal lack of foresight by successive governments that let the gains of the Green Revolution plateau and peter out. So deep is the agrarian crisis that farmers and farm labourers continue to take their own lives even as CM Bhagwant Mann has made a commendable start with steps such as monetary incentives for promoting direct seeding of rice to save water, and announcement of a minimum support price for moong (green gram).