A touch of sun

Why is the solar corona, the atmosphere of the sun, hotter than the surface, while it’s the other way round on the planets? That is one of the numerous questions expected to be answered by Nasa’s Parker solar probe, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral on a Delta-IV Heavy launch vehicle and is bound sunward. It will reach the sun in three months and remain in orbit for several years, dipping into the solar atmosphere and electromagnetic field, and coming closer to the surface than any previous probe.

The probe is named for the American astrophysicist Eugene Parker who, 60 years ago, had explained the supersonic solar wind which blows through our system, and its spiral geometry. His namesake will test another of his contributions, a possible explanation for the heating of the corona: “Nanoflares” erupting all over the solar surface. However, the Parker probe could well raise as many questions as it answers. While space projects have been focused on planets and their moons, solar research is of universal, everyday significance. It is at the heart of everything, from calendars to the weather report.

Parker’s instruments and the solar panels which power them will be protected from temperatures as high as 1,400 Celsius by an innovative heat shield. In its lee, the craft will maintain a temperature of 30 Celsius, about the temperature of a Mumbai afternoon. The success of solar missions will depend on such advances in materials science. The European Space Agency plans to launch its Solar Orbiter in 2020. While Parker actually samples solar materials, the Orbiter will keep its distance, so that it can take pictures of phenomena, which will be correlated with Parker’s data. Between them, they will open up a new window on the most important star in our skies.

