A ticket for her

The anger of India’s women politicians does not often make headlines. It is tucked away, with most other disappointments, as they often fall in line with their party’s wishes and play the one role that falls to their lot — that of Ms Patience waiting in vain to win the winnability sash. But as BJP politician Shaina NC’s (welcome) outburst shows, women are tiring of the power differential in the national parties — with ample reason. Neither the BJP nor the Congress has done more than talk about women’s political empowerment. In the current elections to the Lok Sabha, they have fielded 12 per cent and 13.7 per cent of women candidates, respectively. That is far less than the commitments by two “regional” parties — Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has fielded 40 per cent women candidates, while Naveen Patnaik’s BJD has fielded 33 per cent.

Advertising

The question to be asked of both the BJP and the Congress is: How do they claim to be “national” parties if they do not attempt to adequately represent the political aspirations of 50 per cent of the country’s people? The question of representation is also inevitably tied to equity. When a patriarchal culture and society confines a majority of women to subordinate social and economic roles, politics must find a way of punching holes into the walls — and let some air in. That is not to say that parties should be blind to the calculus of competing interests that determine elections, but they must also ask themselves why they have so far made little space for women’s ambitions. As Shaina NC rightfully complained, dynasty cannot be the only factor in choosing women candidates. Several social and political firestorms have shown — whether it is the debate over triple talaq, or the allegations of sexual assault against minister MJ Akbar, or the agitation for women’s entry to Sabarimala — that Indian women are forcefully renegotiating the terms of their social contract, even if they are not always in a position of strength. But for these contestations to bring in substantial and far-reaching change, political power is essential. Not just that, to bring in a fresh perspective on lawmaking, there is no better prescription than an infusion of new talent — of people from various gendered, caste and class positions.

Politics is, of course, a balancing act between the demands of pragmatism and idealism. But in this case, national parties have brazenly and consistently chosen to ditch equality for realpolitik. As more voices speak up, they must realise that the time’s up for patriarchal condescension.