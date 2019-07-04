A thing of beauty

Rohit Sharma’s batting leaves you with impressions, not details. So even as his fans would struggle to recollect his 104 against Bangladesh — or any of his four hundreds this World Cup — stroke by stroke, they would vividly remember the unhurried rhythm of his exquisite late cut, or the crack of a drive than rang from his bat, or the flowing arc of those strokes.

Advertising

The stress on beauty has been a blessing and a curse for Rohit. Blessing, because graceful batting is increasingly a relic. Curse, because the phrases his fans use to evoke his style — languid brilliance, casual panache, lazy elegance — all include adjectives that can be taken down and used by the prosecution. His relaxed charm and easy smile compound the offence. He’s not the one to mope after losing. Hence, Rohit has been verbally dispatched to the gallows and hung for what seemingly comes across as casualness, the self-destructive proneness to smell the roses.

The beauty of his strokes is also distracting, in that it buries the revelatory numbers. However irrefutable the statistics are, they are a footnote, almost incidental to how we judge him. In the last three years, he has emerged as great a batsman as Virat Kohli. The latter has scored 4,420 runs in 68 games since the stroke of 2016. Rohit’s corresponding numbers are 3,987 in 70. Considering that he’s an opener, and takes on the risk of a moving new ball, those are numbers that are worth their weight in gold. Both have scored an equal number of centuries too (18). The century conversion rate is something Rohit has worked on. Since the turn of 2016, he has scored 18 in only 70 games. Before that he had managed eight in 143 games, highlighting a soaring maturity. He has smoothened the brazen edges, eschewed risk-prone strokes like the cover drive in the first hour of his innings, and is less impatient. It’s time we remembered Rohit’s numbers as much as we do the beauty of his strokes.