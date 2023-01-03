A shared vision, not just alliance math

The writing was on the wall after the 2014 general elections and it was writ clearer and bolder after the BJP swept to power at the Centre again in 2019. In both the politically significant states of UP and Bihar, pre-poll grand alliances based on social arithmetic that had held fast in the post-Mandal era would have suggested that the ruling party was in for a hard time in the 2019 general elections. But in UP, the Mahagathbandhan of the SP, BSP and RLD won just 15 seats out of 80 and in Bihar, the RJD-JDU-Congress alliance, which had routed the BJP in assembly polls, could get just one seat out of 40. The fact that social engineering or alliance arithmetic was not enough has been staring the Opposition in the face. But it is only now that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, acknowledged it. In a press conference in the national capital, he said that “the Opposition has to … go to the people with a vision, an alternative vision to the BJP… not just go to the people”.