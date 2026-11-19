In the space of a fortnight, the two most famous No 7s of this century retired. CR7 and MS7. Cristiano Ronaldo, a footballing immortal, and in a distant world, M S Dhoni, one of India’s greatest cricketers, and a catalyst in making the Indian Premier League a brand that competes with football leagues around the world for viewership and revenue. But both delayed their farewell. Just as Ronaldo was a paler version of himself towards the end, for much of the last three years, Dhoni had been a diminished force.
When one plays a sport at the highest level, it is everything one knows. Parting is difficult. It’s why Dhoni immediately accepted CSK’s mentoring role, which he has performed for most of his career. He could be as influential as the captain he once was.
Dhoni has a proven knack of drawing the best out of his teammates, especially the youngsters. At CSK, he won titles with modest bowlers like Manpreet Gony and Palani Amarnath; his continuous backing contributed to the rise of Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the national team. The times of Dhoni the mentor could be as exciting as the era of Dhoni the Captain Cool and the finisher extraordinaire. He ensures that CSK will retain its appeal and won’t wither like big clubs sometimes do when overarching personalities retire. CSK and IPL will miss his instinctive decision-making in the middle, but they will be glad that he has not snapped his ties with both, as was once feared.