In the space of a fortnight, the two most famous No 7s of this century retired. CR7 and MS7. Cristiano Ronaldo, a footballing immortal, and in a distant world, M S Dhoni, one of India’s greatest cricketers, and a catalyst in making the Indian Premier League a brand that competes with football leagues around the world for viewership and revenue. But both delayed their farewell. Just as Ronaldo was a paler version of himself towards the end, for much of the last three years, Dhoni had been a diminished force.

When one plays a sport at the highest level, it is everything one knows. Parting is difficult. It’s why Dhoni immediately accepted CSK’s mentoring role, which he has performed for most of his career. He could be as influential as the captain he once was.