A matter of Quad

The unexceptionable point made by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng in his barely-veiled attack on the Quad — the grouping consisting of India, Australia, Japan and the US — was this: “No country should pursue its so-called absolute security at the expense of other countries’ security.” He drew a parallel between the situation in Ukraine — according to him, a result of “the NATO strategy of eastward expansion” — and the several provocations perceived by Beijing in the Indo-Pacific. The analogy does not hold. After all, it is China that has become an assertive power in the region and beyond, often at the “expense of other countries’ security”. US forces and allies have been a presence in the region since the end of the Second World War, and unlike NATO, the Quad is not a military alliance. As a former ambassador to India and rising star in China’s foreign policy establishment, Le may understandably be taken seriously in Delhi. But it is important to note that amid recent geopolitical developments, India’s foreign policy priorities and the ties fostered with members of the Quad are holding fast.

The Quad is a response to China’s rising ambitions, which have manifested in the form of occupying islands and trying to control sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific, as well as its activities along the Line of Actual Control with India. On the other hand, as recently as February 4, China and Russia declared a “no-limits” partnership, effectively creating an alliance where they would back each other’s plans in Ukraine and Taiwan. In other words, China may be doing precisely what it is accusing the West and countries in the Indo-Pacific of doing. Le’s offensive against the Quad also comes on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s summit-level meetings with the prime ministers of Japan and Australia this week. With both countries, the level of bilateral economic cooperation and strategic convergence has only deepened: Japan has committed to investments of about $4.2 billion over five years and Australia too is likely to unveil new projects and investments in India. Both visits took place following reports of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s offer to visit India.

New Delhi must engage in talks with Beijing, while, as it has done so far, looking out for its best interests. It is also clear that China continues to be seen as the primary challenge by the Quad. Both the Japanese and Australian prime ministers have reportedly discussed the situation in Ukraine with PM Modi, and have not insisted that India echo their position. New Delhi has also reiterated that China’s belligerence — whether on its borders or in the Indo-Pacific — stands in the way of a thaw in ties with Beijing. No amount of grandstanding by China changes that reality.