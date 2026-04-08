Not far back, there were a couple of tearaways — Delhi’s Mayank Yadav and J&K’s Umran Malik — with explosive bursts to the crease. They could make the cricket ball fly.

Ashok Sharma’s first training ground was a corridor outside his house in Rampura, 80 kilometres from Jaipur. He only wanted to hit his elder brother, Akshay, hard. When he got the ball in school cricket, batsmen his age ran away. Last weekend, Sharma, 23, clocked 154.2 kph for the Gujarat Titans against the Rajasthan Royals. Like in every IPL season, a new name got attached to a new number on the speed gun. Not far back, there were a couple of tearaways — Delhi’s Mayank Yadav and J&K’s Umran Malik — with explosive bursts to the crease. They could make the cricket ball fly.

Sharma is not an unusual story in Indian cricket. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj inspire youngsters to pursue the most risky, back-breaking career choice. The talent is emerging from places that would struggle to find mention in cricket’s traditional power map. Bowlers from cricket’s outposts aren’t merely bowling fast; they are crossing the 150 kph barrier.