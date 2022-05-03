A game to remember

On Monday night, one of India’s oldest tournaments, which seemed to have lost its charm and relevance, was brought back to life by two states where football is a way of life. The Santosh Trophy final might no longer occupy the position of pride on the domestic calendar, but Kerala and West Bengal made it an affair to remember. Kerala reclaimed the national championship after being egged on by a partisan crowd, and through sheer grit shown by a bunch of semi-professional players.

For those used to watching teams that indulge in telegraphed passing and players who swerve and weave past their opponents as if they don’t exist, it would’ve been easy to dismiss the quality of football dished out. But in doing so, they miss a point: Football, often, is about context and narrative. And on those fronts, the Santosh Trophy final did not disappoint. These were two giants of Indian football fighting for a national title in front of some of the most passionate fans. The buzz at Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri in the build-up to the final, the hush when the home side conceded, the frenzied celebrations when they equalised, and the deafening roar when the net bulged after the final penalty kick went in provided a unique soundtrack to the match, which could rival atmosphere anywhere in the world.

The thousands in the stands and many more who streamed it live, in the absence of live TV coverage or any promotion by the All India Football Federation, showed the appetite for the domestic game, be it the Indian Super League, I-League or the Santosh Trophy, which at its core is the only pan-India football tournament. Kerala’s triumphant campaign, just like Mizoram’s title run in 2013-14, underlines the sentimental value still attached to this tournament despite very little strategy or planning. Monday’s final has breathed life into a dying championship. It’s important to ensure it doesn’t go back on life support.