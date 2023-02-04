A fugitive, a restaurant, and a stereotype reaffirmed

The good news is that Italian mafioso, Edgardo Greco, who was on the lam for nearly 17 years after being accused of murder, has finally been caught. The bad news — for professional chefs, at least — is that in his life as a fugitive, Greco was a pizza chef. This unhappy coincidence will most certainly not help dismantle the popular stereotype of chefs as bullies given to verbal and physical violence and professional kitchens as places where “knife in the back” is not just an idiom.

It is true that the high-pressure working environment in restaurant kitchens is not exactly conducive to sunny dispositions and back-slapping ease. A 2021 study of 47 chefs across restaurants in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America by researchers at Cardiff University found that being “physically isolated” in confined kitchens (as opposed to open-plan work spaces) created an environment ripe for bullying and violence, fostering the feeling that “the rules don’t apply”. This is apart from the stress of keeping up with the fast pace of work (as seen in movies like the 2021 British drama Boiling Point and the 2007 animated film Ratatouille) and the normalisation of a militaristic style of working (depicted in reality TV shows like Hell’s Kitchen). Also not helping matters is the adulation lavished on chefs, frequently propping them up as demi-gods in the kitchen (a tendency skewered in the 2022 film The Menu).

There is now a whole sub-genre of fiction and non-fiction (on the page and on the screen) inspired by the misadventures of chefs, recounting run-ins with angry customers, unhealthy coping mechanisms involving too much alcohol and drugs and the toxic environment created by superstar head chefs. Greco’s former colleagues can rest assured — whether or not they commit their memories to paper (or screen), they would certainly have a story to dine out on for years to come.