scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

A fugitive, a restaurant, and a stereotype reaffirmed

A man wanted for murder was found working as a chef — an unhappy coincidence for a profession struggling with an image problem.

A 2021 study found that being "physically isolated" in confined kitchens created an environment ripe for bullying and violence.

The good news is that Italian mafioso, Edgardo Greco, who was on the lam for nearly 17 years after being accused of murder, has finally been caught. The bad news — for professional chefs, at least — is that in his life as a fugitive, Greco was a pizza chef. This unhappy coincidence will most certainly not help dismantle the popular stereotype of chefs as bullies given to verbal and physical violence and professional kitchens as places where “knife in the back” is not just an idiom.

It is true that the high-pressure working environment in restaurant kitchens is not exactly conducive to sunny dispositions and back-slapping ease. A 2021 study of 47 chefs across restaurants in Europe, Asia, Australia and North America by researchers at Cardiff University found that being “physically isolated” in confined kitchens (as opposed to open-plan work spaces) created an environment ripe for bullying and violence, fostering the feeling that “the rules don’t apply”. This is apart from the stress of keeping up with the fast pace of work (as seen in movies like the 2021 British drama Boiling Point and the 2007 animated film Ratatouille) and the normalisation of a militaristic style of working (depicted in reality TV shows like Hell’s Kitchen). Also not helping matters is the adulation lavished on chefs, frequently propping them up as demi-gods in the kitchen (a tendency skewered in the 2022 film The Menu).

There is now a whole sub-genre of fiction and non-fiction (on the page and on the screen) inspired by the misadventures of chefs, recounting run-ins with angry customers, unhealthy coping mechanisms involving too much alcohol and drugs and the toxic environment created by superstar head chefs. Greco’s former colleagues can rest assured — whether or not they commit their memories to paper (or screen), they would certainly have a story to dine out on for years to come.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, won’t f...
Moscow’s proposal to RBI: Set up Russian financial firm in India, won’t f...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 06:30 IST
Next Story

ChatGPT and the AI challenge

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
February 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Violence
February 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Violence

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close