Raising the dead

Wildlife and nature enthusiasts know all about the “miracle” at Yellowstone Park in north-western United States. In 1995, the grey wolf — which had been hunted to eradication by the 1920s — was reintroduced to the park. In the years and decades that have followed, not only has the wolf population flourished, the entire ecosystem — biodiversity, water bodies, other fauna — has been rejuvenated. The latest project by Texas-based company Colossal Biosciences (it is also trying to bring the woolly mammoth back) in partnership with the Thylacine Integrated Genetic Restoration Research Lab at the University of Melbourne wants to reintroduce — through gene editing and cloning — the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Clearly, it wants to recreate the success of Yellowstone Park. Unfortunately, it may end up becoming a poor copy of Jurassic Park.