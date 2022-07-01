What puppies want

The global pet care and pampering industry is valued at about $220 billion. Much of that money is spent on dogs and cats who, to put it bluntly, couldn’t care less. Unlike their human counterparts, dog and cat babies (as their keepers are fond of calling them), are untainted by the desire for either brands or possessions – their love, easily available as it is, cannot be bought. So, the viral video of a “dog library” from Tennessee in the US, while well-meaning, useful and fodder for amazingly addictive feel-good content featuring puppies, is more for the owners and viewers than the dogs themselves.

The “library” does not, of course, feature books: Puppy pals, while amazing at reading moods and expressions, have not yet graduated to the written word. Instead, it contains balls, sticks and assorted toys that visitors are free to use, and even take home, as long as they replace the item — “take one, leave one”.

The initiative may nevertheless be welcomed in its neighbourhood. After all, both people and their canines are social animals and this library will not demand silence and quiet contemplation over intimidating tomes. But the toys themselves are pointless — a bit of a marketing gimmick by the creative minds employed by a $220-billion industry. How many times has an owner bought her pooch a fancy sweater only to have him tear it off and keep warm via a smelly blanket? How many expensive “chewy toys” have been discarded in favour of your favourite pair of shoes? The one thing puppies need is affection, which cannot be bought or borrowed.