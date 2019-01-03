A Dalit moment

Over three lakh people visited the victory pillar at Bhima Koregaon on Tuesday, marking the site’s elevation to a pilgrimage centre, perhaps next only to Dikshabhoomi in Nagpur and Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai. Since the violence last year in which one person was killed and several injured, the commemoration of the defeat of the Peshwa army by a British regiment including Mahar soldiers has acquired a new edge. It reflects the politics of pride, self-respect and confidence that increasingly defines Dalit assertions.

The incidents at Bhima Koregaon last year were not exceptional or isolated, given the trajectory of anti-Dalit sentiment that had been on the upswing across the country, especially since 2014. The suicide of Hyderabad University scholar Rohith Vemula, flogging of Dalits in Una, Thakur-Dalit tensions in Saharanpur, pointed to the gathering force of an anti-Dalit narrative. The assault on the people who had gathered in Bhima Koregaon was essentially a strike against the political assertion by Dalits. The Maharashtra police added a twist to the incident when it booked many people, who it claimed were associated with the Elgar Parishad and had incited the violence at Bhima Koregaon, the “Urban Naxals”, who it also claimed were plotting to assassinate the prime minister. Four of the five persons arrested by police in the Elgar Parishad case are still in prison, while those accused by Dalit groups of rioting in Bhima Koregaon continue to be free. The perceived dilution of the SC/ST Atrocities Act following a Supreme Court order and the Centre’s alleged dithering on the demand to annul it in April last year saw mobilisations by both the Dalits and upper caste Hindu groups.

Bhima Koregaon and its aftermath have shaped the Dalit narrative significantly. They have pushed the BJP on the defensive and probably influenced poll outcomes in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. A new set of Dalit leaders has emerged over the past few years — Jignesh Mevani and Chandrasekhar Azad, for instance — and forced established politicians like Mayawati and Ramvilas Paswan to recalibrate their politics. The space has opened up for new fellowships and alliances, which may upset the calculations of the political mainstream. With the general election round the corner, Bhima Koregaon and the political churn it has sharpened is only likely to grow stronger.