40 years ago, September 5, 1986: Gaddafi slams US, allies

In a blistering attack on the US and its allies, he described them as imperialist forces out to destroy the freedom and independence of small countries. (Archive)

The Libyan President, Col Muammar Gaddafi, called upon the Non-Aligned Movement to come out with an effective plan for collective defence against US imperialism and to break relations with the US, the UK, South Africa and Israel. In a blistering attack on the US and its allies, he described them as imperialist forces out to destroy the freedom and independence of small countries.

Zia rakes up Kashmir at NAM

President Zia-Ul-Haq raked up the Kashmir issue at the eighth Non-Aligned summit in Harare. Addressing the plenary of the summit on the fourth day, Zia said his country was seeking tension-free relations with neighbours and had endeavoured to promote friendly relations with India.