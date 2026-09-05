40 years ago, September 5, 1986: Gaddafi slams US, allies
The Libyan President, Col Muammar Gaddafi, called upon the Non-Aligned Movement to come out with an effective plan for collective defence against US imperialism and to break relations with the US, the UK, South Africa and Israel.
The Libyan President, Col Muammar Gaddafi, called upon the Non-Aligned Movement to come out with an effective plan for collective defence against US imperialism and to break relations with the US, the UK, South Africa and Israel. In a blistering attack on the US and its allies, he described them as imperialist forces out to destroy the freedom and independence of small countries.
Zia rakes up Kashmir at NAM
President Zia-Ul-Haq raked up the Kashmir issue at the eighth Non-Aligned summit in Harare. Addressing the plenary of the summit on the fourth day, Zia said his country was seeking tension-free relations with neighbours and had endeavoured to promote friendly relations with India.
Delhi Bar council chief quits
The chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, R K Anand, resigned from the post in protest against the continuing impasse over the non-appointment of Justice T P S Chawla as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. In a statement, Anand, who was elected the council chairman in April last year, said, “I was duty-bound to bring about an amicable settlement whereby Justice Chawla could be elevated as Chief Justice by the government.”
Gavaskar back in team
To facilitate Sunil Gavaskar’s inclusion, the strength of the Indian squad for the initial two one-day internationals against the touring Australian team has been increased to 15 from original 14. In the absence of captain Kapil Dev, whose arrival was delayed, the national selectors met and decided to include Gavaskar in the squad.