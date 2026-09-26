Darshan Singh, three-time CPI legislator in Punjab and former secretary of the state snit of the CPI, was gunned down by two extremists while he was going on a cycle from Mahalpur to his native village Langeri in Hoshiarpur district. (Archive)

In a spurt of terrorist activity, Communist Party of India (CPI) national council member Darshan Singh ‘”Canadian” and a Punjab police head constable were shot dead even as military forces nabbed four extremists and recovered arms and ammunition from them in the past 24 hours in Punjab. Darshan Singh, three-time CPI legislator in Punjab and former secretary of the state snit of the CPI, was gunned down by two extremists while he was going on a cycle from Mahalpur to his native village Langeri in Hoshiarpur district.

Chinese intrusion confirmed

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang said the exact area occupied by the Chinese in Tawang district could not be ascertained so far but confirmed they had intruded into the Wangdung and Thundrong areas. He told the Assembly that defence forces in Tawang had been strengthened.