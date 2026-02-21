The Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala, plans to summon a meeting of the peace and harmony committee as authorities issued shoot-at-sight orders in the curfew-bound industrial town of Batala. The death toll rose to three amid reports of trouble at Gurdaspur, Patti and Patiala.

President’s cautionary note

The president, Zail Singh, cautioned the people to be ready for more sacrifices and hardship. He made no direct reference to the sudden spurt in prices that has provoked the Opposition to launch a nationwide agitation, but said that no one should be under the delusion that growth, social justice, price stability and self-reliance are achievable without efficiency, discipline and sharing of burdens.