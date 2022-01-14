January 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Has New CM

Keshab Chandra Gogoi was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Assam ending 197 days of President’s rule. He was sworn in by Governor Prakash Mehrotra at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan minutes after it was known in a surprise announcement that the governor had accepted Gogoi’s claim that he had the backing of 63 of the 125 members of the state assembly. Earlier, President N Sanjiva Reddy issued a proclamation revoking Governor’s rule imposed on Assam on June 30 last year and extending for another term of six months. Central rule was imposed when the government of Anwara Taimur failed to get the Assam appropriation bill passed by the assembly.

Antulay’s Successor

With the high command of the Congress (I) unable to decide on a successor for A R Antulay mainly because of intense campaigning by both the chief minister’s supporters and opponents, the “election” of the new leader of the Maharashtra legislative party is likely to be held only next week. Congress (I) general secretary Vasantrao Patil said it will take four to five days to appoint Antulay’s successor. One of Antulay’s critics, Shalini Patil, met the PM to impress upon her that the new CM shouldn’t be from the camp of the incumbent.

Agha Shahi’s Visit

Pakistan foreign minister Agha Shahi will arrive in New Delhi on January 29 for discussions with the government on a no-war pact. The visit is likely to last three days during which he will have talks with External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Saudi help to Pak

Pakistan is to get Saudi aid worth 500 million dollars from Saudi Arabia to purchase arms.