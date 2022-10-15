20th National Congress: Assessing Xi’s power

For a congregation that is long on ceremony, short on debate, and one that rubber stamps decisions made by a small group of leaders, the quinquennial congress of the Chinese Communist Party next week is drawing much global attention. The reasons are easy to see. One, the more opaque a system, the greater the mystique around it. The closed-door nature of China’s elite politics means that the rest of the world tends to rely on “experts” to read the tea leaves to figure out who is up and who is down in the CCP leadership. But you don’t need to be steeped in Chinese studies to get a sense of what is going on in Beijing. What you see is what you get in China. The broad political and policy trends in Beijing under Xi Jinping have been clear and there will be few surprises at the 20th Congress of the CCP. Two, the growing international interest in the CCP stems from the fact that China, a rich country with a powerful army, has begun to reshape the regional and global order. India, which has been at the receiving end of Beijing’s military stick in the last few years and increasingly reliant on the import of Chinese goods, would want to see if the CCP Congress points to any variations in the trajectory.