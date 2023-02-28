2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has slipped through fingers of the Indian women’s cricket team. They need to ask why

As the Australian women’s cricket team celebrated yet another global title, their Indian counterparts would be facing a nagging “what if”. They were in control of their semifinal against the Aussies, and with the South Africans reaching the final at England’s expense, the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup would feel like one that got away from them. This is not the first time a big game has slipped through the fingers of the Indian women’s team after being in prime position at one stage — last year’s Commonwealth Games final being another such example, and Australia the beneficiary in both instances.

Winning six T20 World Cups in seven attempts proves Australia are in a league of their own. It’s the job of the rest of the world to catch up, and it should start by not giving them a chance of a comeback when they are behind in a game. India, with its cricketing resources and fan following with the Women’s Premier League about to begin, has the best chance of upstaging the Aussies. The financial backing of women’s cricket in India has improved manifold, and many feel it’s time for a return on investment in the shape of world titles.

There was a time when women’s cricket in India was little more than an afterthought, in a sport largely identified with the men’s team. Only a handful of women players were known outside of the diehard fans, with the others generally making news through hard-luck stories. Now that they demand more of an equal treatment, they should be prepared to be questioned in cricketing matters as well. Why they keep coming up short in ICC events is a credible grouse, and issues such as team selection and fitness will be debated more vigorously. The team has come a long way over the last half a dozen years, but there is still some way to go before they can halt the Australian juggernaut.