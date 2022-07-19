At 2 billion

If there’s one thing that puts the significance of India’s 2 billion Covid jabs landmark in perspective, it’s this: Social and economic life has, by all accounts, returned to pre-pandemic normalcy. Though the virus continues to cause illness, it’s not anything close to the lethal pathogen that was ravaging the country this time last year. Vaccines have changed the course of the pandemic — hospitalisation and fatality rates have been low in the last eight months, even during periods of spike in infection. That the public health emergency was overcome across the country, without the rural-urban divide holding back vaccine distribution, is a commendable feat for regulatory, administrative and medical agencies under the Centre and states, as it is for the countless healthcare workers on the frontlines. It’s true that the country has vaccine manufacturers of proven capability and its child immunisation projects helped mobilise a cadre of reliable vaccinators. Yet the Covid inoculation drive posed unprecedented challenges — regulators had to work on compressed schedules and vaccine hesitancy tested the persuasive powers of local officials and healthcare workers. It wasn’t always smooth sailing. The supply mechanism broke down when the Centre left the states to their devices during the second wave and it required the Supreme Court’s nudge, in June last year, for the vaccination drive to gather momentum.

