Opinion 1:59:30, a new era for the marathon begins
Sabastian Sawe has drawn a line between suspicion and credibility, a reminder that sporting greatness must be both extraordinary and unquestionably clean.
When SabastiAn Sawe broke the two-hour marathon barrier in London on Sunday, it felt like the limits of human endurance dissolved in real time. For decades, 2:00:00 stood as running’s great psychological wall. Like Roger Bannister’s four-minute mile, a mark that seemed as much myth as metric. Bannister’s breakthrough in 1954 redefined belief. Sawe’s sub-two could likely have the same impact on the marathon, a distance historically tied to attrition rather than speed. Comparable milestones — Bob Beamon’s long jump in 1968, Usain Bolt’s 9.58 in the 100m — set new limits of what humans can achieve.
This is an era where old records are under threat, and barriers are being shattered. In India, a 48-year marathon record was broken earlier this month by Sawan Barwal. Technology is playing its part. But in Sawe’s case, it was the London Marathon: A real race, with undulating stretches, turns, and the friction of competition rather than perfectly engineered conditions. Sawe still benefited from sport’s quiet revolution. His carbon-plated shoes weigh as much as four pairs of socks and are stacked with responsive foam and a rigid plate. They act like a spring, improving the running economy by reducing energy loss with each stride.
Kenyan distance running has, in recent years, been shadowed by doping scandals that have eroded trust and cast doubt over extraordinary performances. But Sawe has leaned into transparency, volunteering for rigorous, independent anti-doping protocols before and after his attempt. That willingness to be scrutinised doesn’t just protect his own legacy; it safeguards the meaning of the mark itself. Sawe has drawn a line between suspicion and credibility, a reminder that sporting greatness must be both extraordinary and unquestionably clean.