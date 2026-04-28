When SabastiAn Sawe broke the two-hour marathon barrier in London on Sunday, it felt like the limits of human endurance dissolved in real time. For decades, 2:00:00 stood as running’s great psychological wall. Like Roger Bannister’s four-minute mile, a mark that seemed as much myth as metric. Bannister’s breakthrough in 1954 redefined belief. Sawe’s sub-two could likely have the same impact on the marathon, a distance historically tied to attrition rather than speed. Comparable milestones — Bob Beamon’s long jump in 1968, Usain Bolt’s 9.58 in the 100m — set new limits of what humans can achieve.

This is an era where old records are under threat, and barriers are being shattered. In India, a 48-year marathon record was broken earlier this month by Sawan Barwal. Technology is playing its part. But in Sawe’s case, it was the London Marathon: A real race, with undulating stretches, turns, and the friction of competition rather than perfectly engineered conditions. Sawe still benefited from sport’s quiet revolution. His carbon-plated shoes weigh as much as four pairs of socks and are stacked with responsive foam and a rigid plate. They act like a spring, improving the running economy by reducing energy loss with each stride.