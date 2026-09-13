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Ahead of Durga Puja, two ideas of faith, a party’s two faces

Within a single week, in West Bengal, the ruling party and its affiliates came to be the proponent of a purity campaign and its most conspicuous violator

The pandal is simultaneously a sacred space, a work of art and a meeting place. Thousands participate in its rituals; many others partake of its atmosphere, its aesthetics and its communal life.The pandal is simultaneously a sacred space, a work of art and a meeting place. Thousands participate in its rituals; many others partake of its atmosphere, its aesthetics and its communal life. (File Photo)
Written by: Paromita Chakrabarti
5 min readSep 13, 2026 08:55 PM IST First published on: Sep 13, 2026 at 08:55 PM IST

Dear Express reader,

Ahead of Durga Puja, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the godman who runs Bageshwar Dham, has raked up a controversy by calling on Bengali Hindus to abstain from eating non-vegetarian food during the festival, branding those who do as “pakhandis”. In much of India, vegetarianism, especially around Navratri or Sawan, has become a litmus test of devotion. But in West Bengal, the line between a bhakta (true devotee) and a bhanda (hypocrite) has never rested on dietary choices.

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Paromita Chakrabarti
Paromita Chakrabarti

Paromita Chakrabarti is Senior Associate Editor at the  The Indian... Read More

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