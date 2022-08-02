Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban govt by Pakistan

Over the weekend, al Qaeda (AQ) chief Ayman al Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike mounted on a guest house in Kabul, reportedly belonging to the interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani. Announcing the killing, US President Joe Biden described Zawahiri as one of the masterminds behind the 9/11 attacks, bombing of American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1988 and the USS Cole in 2000. President Biden also stressed that Zawahiri was coordinating AQ branches across the world and inspiring attacks against American interests.

cNot as charismatic as OBL, Zawahiri remained in his shadow. After OBL’s killing in a US Navy Seal operation in Pakistan in 2011, few experts believed that Zawahiri could hold the network together. However, since 2011, the AQ network has grown across the globe, especially in Syria, Mali, Somalia, Southeast Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. This has happened despite the huge popularity of ISIS, which had also set up a physical Caliphate — a long-cherished goal of international jihad that the AQ espoused.

Under Zawahiri, the AQ network seems to have changed its strategic direction and its branches are flourishing more like independent insurgencies — such as through the Taliban in Afghanistan, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria, Al Shabab in Somalia etc. The crucial question is whether the AQ, post Zawahiri, will lose momentum or whether the collective core leadership that seems to have been quietly working post-OBL can provide a leader as well as offer continuity.

The most obvious name being discussed to succeed Zawahiri is of another Egyptian, Saif al Adel. He is believed to be in charge of external operations. However, there are regular reports of his connections with Iran, which may not make him an ideal face to succeed Zawahiri. Some regional leaders, such as the Al Shabab chief, may be acceptable, given the recent series of “successes” of this branch. The oldest branch, the al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is still the source of the chief ideologues of jihad, may be used to prop up a cleric as the next AQ Amir to lower the profile for the time being while at the same time keep the propaganda around the “martyrdom” of Zawahiri going.

Successive reports of the UNSC have documented Zawahiri’s presence in the Af-Pak region and that the Taliban-AQ links are intact. The killing of Zawahiri in Kabul less than a year after the Taliban takeover demonstrates that the AQ core leadership never left the Af-Pak region, contrary to the assurance given and accepted in the Doha Agreement. The Taliban and the US are both accusing each other of violating the Doha Agreement. However, the real question is: Was the Taliban involved in providing inputs for the airstrike for some benefit that will show up in the future, or was this a result of an intra-Taliban rivalry that led to such a high degree of cooperation against the Haqqani Network? There is a third scenario — of the Pakistan deep state having provided the intel to show how the Taliban is harbouring terrorists, including the Tehrek e Taliban (TTP), which has caused a huge problem for Pakistan. However, it is clear that the Haqqani Network has been the primary node in the Taliban-AQ link.

Since the Haqqani Network has been mediating talks between the TTP and Pakistan army, the airstrike in Kabul has surely cast doubts about the safety of TTP leadership coming to Kabul for open meetings. Given the Haqqani-Pak deep state link, it is unlikely that the TTP will continue with the peace process, which in any case did not give any reprieve to the Pakistan forces on the ground. The TTP has already started accusing the Pakistan army of providing a base to US forces for the drone strike. This would imply more violence in the Af-Pak region in the weeks and months to come.

The Taliban would find it difficult to get the US to return the billions of dollars it claims must be returned. In addition, the frenetic diplomacy the Taliban has been carrying out with several states will now slow down. Pakistan is likely to go on a diplomatic offensive to show the world that the Taliban harbours terrorists and is an unreliable partner. Pakistan has been projecting the TTP as a partner of the AQ for a long time.

The AQ launched a branch for South Asia in 2014 — AQIS. The inaugural video carried a clip of OBL and a message from Zawahiri to appoint an Indian, Asim Umar, who was later killed in a US operation in Afghanistan, as the Amir of AQIS. The group has posted many India-focussed videos, especially Kashmir. Zawahiri himself has figured in these videos and hence, with his elimination and that of other known Pakistani faces, the propaganda against India is likely to lose momentum for now.

As crucial details emerge about the Kabul strike in the coming weeks, counter-terrorism realignment will also take place among regional states and global powers. It is, however, certain that the US has demonstrated its counter-terrorism capability in Afghanistan, from where US troops had to make a chaotic withdrawal a year ago. This also kind of announces the “return” of the US to the region in more ways than one.

The writer is an IPS officer