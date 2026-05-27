Artificially generated creative labour is already reshaping human creativity across industries with varying levels of impact. Many creatives and large conglomerates are in court over the question of copyright infringement and fair use. Every day, there are new court cases against AI use in the creative industries. Policymakers, freelance creatives, the big and small IP profiteers are still scrambling to keep up with these changes. We are seeing a consistent unravelling of this moment.

Recently, another controversy gripped the publishing industry when a regional winner of the Commonwealth Prize was accused of using AI to generate the short story. Every time a new allegation of AI use emerges, the same debate with the same set of positions emerges: Vehemently against; use with checks and balances; for (as it is here to stay). Also often part of this debate are calls for boycott of the said author with public castigation and shaming. Aggressive social media trolling takes precedence. What makes it worse is there is no legal recourse in such cases, nor a process for knowing if the work was indeed machine-generated — meaning, machine-generated work that uses the labour of published authors who are already in court against this usage. If there is no way to prove or disprove that something is AI-generated, then all it takes in this time of social media trials is one disgruntled writer to make a post about another. The paranoia is understandable, though perhaps not justifiable. But then what is fair when the whole system is based on unfairness? Boycotting an author who uses AI, and who is seen as standing in for the industry that produced the technology, is just a denial of the real problem.