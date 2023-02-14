WPL can do for women’s cricket what IPL did for men’s cricket

Fifteen years after the IPL was born the WPL. Like an elder sibling, it’s holding hands and helping the younger one take baby steps in the world of professional cricket leagues. That is the WPL’s biggest strength too — it has a guiding force watching every stride, showing the path forward, holding the hand when it stumbles, and teaching lessons from its own follies. The WPL has a model to replicate, a blueprint of twinkling success, and it could do to women’s cricket in the country what IPL did to men’s cricket. That is to make India the hub of women’s cricket.

There are striking coincidences in the milieus they were born into. When IPL was launched, the country was not the most predominant cricketing force in the world, for all the starry talents it possessed. But they had just won the T20 World Cup and months before the auctions, claimed the U-19 world championship, making millionaires out of a host of impressionable teenagers, some of whom would develop eventually into the greats of the game. Similarly, as competent as India are in women’s cricket, they are yet to be world-beaters. How agonisingly they ended up losing the World T20 in Australia. But just weeks before the WPL auction, India secured the U-19 Women’s World Cup, and some of the protagonists walked away with hefty pay-cheques, like Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma. Both could form the nucleus of a world-dominating India side, like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, stars of the 2008 U-19 World Cup triumph.

It’s no accident either that India’s most dominant era in cricket came after the emergence of the IPL. They might have just one Champions Trophy and World Cup title to show in the IPL-era, nonetheless, they have become a genuine force, winning Test series abroad, twice in Australia, besides consistently reaching the last four or beyond (three finals and as many semifinal appearances). Propelling their vaulting growth were talents unearthed from nondescript corners by diligent scouts with sharp eyes on the talent-gifted, talents that would have gone unspotted and wasted.

If IPL did not exist, India perhaps would not have discovered its most sparkling fast-bowling diamond ever, Jasprit Bumrah. A conventional journey seemed unseemly for Bumrah, whose unconventional action could have been tweaked, tampered or even torn apart several times over. A bowler of such natural potential could have gone wasted had not Mumbai Indians’ local scouts not informed head scout John Wright about the lanky lad with a wicked straight-arm action and a stuttering, unrhythmic run-up. Or a dozen others, from Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel to Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav. Some of them were too irresistible talents to not have emerged at some point, but the IPL accelerated their growth. They were fast-tracked into a world-class stage, sculpted and polished in quick time, more than perhaps how they would have developed in conventional ways, climbing up the ladder in domestic cricket. What might have taken them 10 years could consume just five years or fewer, with world-class grooming and exposure to the finest cricketers in the world.

The scouting in women’s cricket might not be as extensive as it is in men’s cricket yet. But it can change in the twitch of an eye, franchises might have already dispatched their scouts far and wide to cast the talent net. More talents to the fore inevitably means more depth. In another two years, the auctions will not just be about internationally-stamped names like Richa and Shafali, but unknown players from unheard locales of the country. More players in the forefront means more competition and more competitiveness. At their disposal would be world-class coaches, facilities and trainers looking to squeeze out the last drops of their talents.

Naturally, both the quality and quantity of the domestic tournaments too would shoot up. Young girls would devote more time and energy to the game, aware that it could not only pay their bills but also make their lives secure. Even if you might not play for your country, even if your time with the national teams is short, you could still be relevant, you could still be playing in a franchise, or finding your calling as a support staff or a commentator. It builds a whole new industry, self-existing and self-sustainable. Parents would no longer discourage them to devote their time to the game; coaches would no longer shut the gates in their faces; academies would sprout; women’s cricket would no longer be a hard sell — Rs 951 crore for broadcast rights itself is a massive victory and a portent. When March arrives, the excitement for the real tournament to begin too would shoot up. If it forges a bond with the audience, it could assure that the profile of women’s cricket in the country will vault into the bright summer skies of the subcontinent. Thus, the WPL could both emancipate and enlighten women’s cricket. And when it slips and stumbles there is always the elder sibling to look up to for direction.

