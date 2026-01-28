Davos has a talent for lending grandeur to what some mistakenly claim is glorified networking or a “glitzy schmooze-fest”. The 2026 edition brought together a record 400 political leaders, including 65 heads of state, alongside 830 CEOs. For frequent attendees, it is hugely efficient to complete a year’s meetings in a week, with access to partners and competitors who may normally not be on the same continent, forget about being forced together in a small village with a total population of not much more than 11,000. Moreover, it can occasionally do something much rarer: Create an alignment among people who otherwise communicate only by megaphones. Let’s deep-dive into what was achieved on Greenland as an example.

On Greenland, Davos 2026 did just enough to matter. It did not “solve” anything — there was no treaty, no joint communiqué, no new institutional machinery. But it helped steer a fast-moving transatlantic quarrel away from its combustible edges: A threatened US tariff strike against European countries, and the prospect of force being used against a NATO ally.

The week’s drama revolved around an old Donald Trump instinct — treat geopolitics as a property negotiation. Greenland is strategically placed in the high north and already hosts important US military infrastructure. That has not stopped Trump from portraying the island as a core US security requirement, nor Europeans from treating acquisition talk as a direct test of sovereignty among allies.

Canadian PM Mark Carney’s speech read like a manual for middle powers living next to giants: Be frank about the world’s “rupture”, don’t confuse ritual with protection, and build strength at home while diversifying abroad. But he also addressed Greenland directly. Canada, he said, “stand[s] firmly with Greenland and Denmark” and “fully support[s] their unique right to determine Greenland’s future”. He went further: “Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland” and called for “focused talks” on Arctic security and prosperity. That mattered because it denied Washington the comforting fiction that the dispute was bilateral — America versus Denmark — rather than a stress test for allied norms. It also offered Europe a vocabulary that is neither sanctimony nor panic: Oppose coercion, insist on self-determination, and redirect the quarrel into practical security.

European leaders, for once, acted like a bloc confronted by a negotiating tactic designed to split it. Davos captured a broad shift: Less hedging, more boundary-setting, and a willingness to tell Trump that sovereignty is not a bargaining chip. The Europeans’ tactic was to make clear that coercive tools, especially tariffs, would not be treated as a clever negotiating flourish, but as an attack on the alliance’s political foundations.

The operational turning point came when Trump announced, after meeting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, that a “framework of a future deal” on Greenland and the broader Arctic had been formed — and that tariffs due to begin on February 1 would not be imposed. The “framework” remains vague in public, which is is why it worked as a pressure-release valve. It allowed Trump to claim progress without forcing Denmark to concede sovereignty, and allowed NATO to reframe the episode as an Arctic security coordination problem rather than an intra-alliance territorial shakedown.

On Greenland, Davos 2026 was hugely “successful”. It reduced the immediate risk of escalation with talks, channels and an elastic phrase (“framework”) that each side can interpret without immediate humiliation. It did not resolve the contest between transactional coercion and allied restraint; it simply postponed the reckoning.

Still, that is often how diplomacy works when it is functioning: Not by delivering harmony, but by preventing panic. Davos, in other words, did what it often does at its best: It provided a stage on which leaders could “climb down” without calling it a “climbdown” — and where allies could demonstrate unity at the moment it was needed.

The writer is founder and managing partner of Kedaara Capital