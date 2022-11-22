World Cup 2022: Saudi win over Messi’s Argentina gives every team hope that it can write a fairytale of its own

Jorge Valdano writes about football as eloquently as he played.

Four years ago during the World Cup in Russia, the former Argentina playmaker, who is now one of football’s foremost philosophers, mused in his Guardian column about his love for the game. “We want calculations to be proven correct before the game has even started,” he wrote. “Big data and mathematical projections are making their way onto the field of play to tell us things I don’t want to know. We love football for its imprecision, its moments of genius and its mistakes.”

Valdano’s words resonate more than ever at this World Cup. Just a couple of days ago, another great thinker of the game, Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global development, launched a data science and performance metric initiative that made football look less like a sport and more like a project for someone pursuing a Math major. Perhaps, Wenger has taken his moniker of “the Professor” a little too seriously.

To paraphrase Valdano, at this World Cup, more than ever before, we want to know everything with mathematical precision, even though football is beautiful when two and two don’t make four. Or when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, say.

If football was science, the probability of an upset of seismic proportions like this would be nil. None of the metrics floated before and during the match gave an inkling of this result. Argentina were unbeaten in 36 games before Tuesday’s Pool C opener; Saudi Arabia had won just three games in their World Cup history. Argentina had one of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi, in its ranks; the Saudis were scrambling for their best XI until the eleventh hour. Argentina had more shots on goal and more possession of the ball; Saudi scored more goals.

And therein lies the beauty of the World Cup, a competition where scripts are routinely torn to shreds, there’s no recipe for success and the only thing predictable is its unpredictability.

It’s tough to explain an outcome like this. This is supposed to be Argentina’s most balanced team in years and Messi’s happiness index was supposedly at its highest ever. Unburdened and motivated, Messi even began sharply and scored a goal early in the match. But no expert or statistician would have thought Saudi Arabia, who lost their opening match of the previous World Cup 5-0 to Russia, would go toe-to-toe with Argentina, force errors and make the footballing god look human.

Argentina may still come back stronger and contend for the title, as they are expected to. But Saudi Arabia’s win has sparked life into this World Cup, which has been engulfed in one controversy after another. And how fitting that in the first World Cup held on Arab soil, it was a country from the region that lit up the competition.

There are reasons to believe this could be the first of a few upsets in Qatar because of the evolving nature of international football and the peculiarities of tournament football. Between the 2018 World Cup and now, the cards have been reshuffled and teams that looked destined to dominate are struggling.

Italy, for instance, did not qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago. They then reemerged as a force to win the European Championship but endured a rare bad night during the 2022 World Cup qualification and failed to make the cut.

Defending champions France, who looked irresistible in Russia, looked primed to repeat the success with their supremely-talented bunch of players but with the rate at which they’re picking up injuries, their coach and 1998 World Cup winner Didier Deschamps might have to step out of retirement at some point during this tournament.

The Saudi win over Argentina further muddles all calculations, while giving the so-called “smaller nations” hope to write a fairytale of their own. Especially since the traditional favourites with superstars in their ranks have arrived in Qatar in the middle of the domestic season — exhausted, without training much with their national team colleagues and without many first-choice players.

Saudi Arabia had enough tricks to outwit Argentina. The result was a perfect antidote to the cold-hearted, stats-driven world of modern football, even if it came at the cost of the national team of football’s eternal romantic, Jorge Valdano.

