While digital work and online education can be immensely helpful, the problem is what happens when they become the default response to problems.

Another rape incident — this time of a minor in a public park — has shocked the capital. Lady Shri Ram College, located barely a kilometre from Aastha Kunj Park, decided to shift its classes online in response to students’ protests around their safety in public spaces. Once again, the solution to a woman’s concerns was to lock her indoors — a convenient choice that families and educational institutions have made for decades.

During my college years, I remember the Pinjra Tod movement and the night walks that sought to reclaim the streets and challenge the idea that women’s safety could be secured by restricting women’s mobility. Today, however, a new lockdown has been enabled by technology. The digital world that once helped women step out of the home is increasingly becoming the reason we can ask them to stay in it. While I was growing up in the early 2000s, the BPO sector was exploding. An increasing number of women were entering the workforce. Night shifts became commonplace. There was an undeniable allure to these technology-enabled jobs: For many young women, they offered a first taste of financial independence, mobility, and a life beyond the boundaries of the home. Young women were beginning to occupy public spaces — and the public imagination— as equal citizens.