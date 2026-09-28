It’s been almost 15 years since the gangrape in Delhi in December 2012. It’s hard to forget the days that followed, when we took to the streets to agitate for greater safety for women. Some demands were met. The Nirbhaya Fund was created to support programmes for women’s safety and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplaces Act, 2013 was passed. It seemed like our country was finally building a legal and policy framework to prioritise women’s safety — with funding to back it up.

Between 2015 and 2025, Rs 5,846.08 crore out of the Rs 7,712.85 crore allotted under the Nirbhaya Fund was used. The funds have been used to set up nearly 15,000 women’s help desks in police stations and establish fast-track courts for rape cases. Cities like Chennai, Surat and Bhubaneswar established gender labs to explore how urban design could prioritise women’s safety. At Nikore Associates, we have done safety audits of public spaces and public transport facilities in at least 10 cities. So why are we still here? Why did Jamui happen? Why did Aastha Kunj park happen?