Prime Minister Narendra Modi has perhaps rarely, if ever used the phrase “gender equality” in his public addresses. But in his own style, he has spoken of its importance. On August 15, 2022, he said, “From the ramparts of Red Fort, I also want to share one of my enduring pains. It hurts me to say that we have witnessed a perversion in our day-to-day speaking and behaviour.” He added that there is a tendency among people to casually use language and words that are insulting to women. “Can we not pledge to get rid of everything in our behaviour, culture and everyday life that humiliates and demeans women?” he had asked. In one of his earlier speeches, he suggested that young men who abuse girls are also sons. “Even when they are only 12, young girls are always being asked so many questions by their parents, like ‘Where are you off to?’, ‘Who are you meeting?’ But do these parents ask their sons where they are going?”

It is important to recall this as the country prepares to allocate 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies in this very week. While the government has done its duty, it is prudent to understand how society — more importantly, all the men — need to prepare themselves while welcoming this legislation. No political party can afford to oppose a woman’s reservation openly. However, if history is any indication, it would be naive to believe that every other political party — apart from those in the NDA— will genuinely support this bill. This is because the question is much larger. It calls for a drastic change in the societal mindset. For this 100 per cent commitment to the cause by 100 per cent of the political class is essential.